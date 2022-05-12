Tredje AP fonden Purchases 17,640 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

