Tredje AP fonden Purchases 20,457 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

