Tredje AP fonden Sells 12,585 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $192.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.77. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

