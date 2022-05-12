Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.65 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 285,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

