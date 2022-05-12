Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of TRVN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 944,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 389,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 287,378 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

