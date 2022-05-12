Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.12

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 1101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

TMQ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$161.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.81.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

