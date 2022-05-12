TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SMIF traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.06). 429,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.12. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 82.63 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.33).

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 22,500 shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,688.69).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

