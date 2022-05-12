Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,684 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 108,428 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,631,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,185,000 after buying an additional 64,891 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.