UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.83% of UBS Group worth $521,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,442. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

