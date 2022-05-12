UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €132.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €132.00 ($138.95) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($149.47) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.36 ($137.22).

Shares of SAP opened at €93.07 ($97.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.34. SAP has a twelve month low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

