UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are higher than expected. UGI’s strategic acquisitions will assist it to further expand operations. UGI signed an agreement with Global Clean Energy Holdings to purchase and distribute renewable LPG in California. The Stonehenge acquisition expanded its operation in the Appalachian Basin and is accretive to earnings. In the past month, the stock has outperformed the industry. UGI is exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues for domestic and international operations. Seasonality of its business and unfavourable weather can dent demand, thereby lowering profitability. The failure of completing capital projects within time and budget will impact operations and profitability. The fall in demand due to the price fluctuation of natural gas can lead to lower revenues.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

