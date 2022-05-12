UMA (UMA) Trading 52.5% Lower This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $161.35 million and $43.99 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00008610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,619.47 or 1.00012823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001762 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,051,392 coins and its circulating supply is 66,168,740 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.