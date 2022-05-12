Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.13

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 47502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UA. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

