Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CFO Buys $98,350.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 64.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Unifi by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 170,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

