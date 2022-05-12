UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Holdings Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.74. 105,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.04. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $156.04 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

