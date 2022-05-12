Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.48) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.69) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($48.52).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,717.50 ($45.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,496.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,742.45. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,579.95). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($46.39) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($185,575.14).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

