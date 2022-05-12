Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

