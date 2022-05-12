Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $95,877.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00563989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,762.47 or 2.00400041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.