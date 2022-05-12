United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Declares $1.52 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $177.46 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.