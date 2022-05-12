Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,527. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

