Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,527. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.
About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
