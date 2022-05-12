UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Get UOL Group alerts:

About UOL Group (Get Rating)

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.