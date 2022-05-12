UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

URGN opened at $6.03 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

