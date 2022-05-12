USCB Financial (USCB) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare USCB Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.42 million $21.08 million -3.35 USCB Financial Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.26

USCB Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for USCB Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 USCB Financial Competitors 2278 9745 7752 572 2.33

USCB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 37.77%. Given USCB Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USCB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 30.81% 60.47% 5.93% USCB Financial Competitors 28.72% 12.50% 1.32%

USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

