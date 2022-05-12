Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $310.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

