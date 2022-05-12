UTU Protocol Price Tops $0.0075 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $937,898.52 and $2,299.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UTU Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,512.82 or 0.99929730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.