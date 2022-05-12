Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.78. Utz Brands shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 8,917 shares traded.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

