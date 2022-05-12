V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

VFC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

