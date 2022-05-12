VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

EGY stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $352.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.78. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In related news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

