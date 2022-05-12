Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.63

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 65751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

