VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.06

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 23643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

