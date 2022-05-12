VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.26

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 158449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,356,000 after buying an additional 155,235 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.