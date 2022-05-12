Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 158,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 64,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,430,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.