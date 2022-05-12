Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.75

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.75 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 8749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

