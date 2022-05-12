Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.77 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

