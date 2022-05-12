Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,233. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

