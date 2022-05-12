Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $796,923.73 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $796,923.73 and $4,527.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.16 or 2.10468790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007820 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

