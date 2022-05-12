VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the April 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. VaporBrands International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

About VaporBrands International (Get Rating)

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.