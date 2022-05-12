Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

VSTM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

