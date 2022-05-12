Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.25

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
