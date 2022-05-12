Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.25

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

