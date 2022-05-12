VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $19,392.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00580194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,827.95 or 2.09754798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,287,645 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

