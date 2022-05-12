Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) PT Lowered to €43.00 at Citigroup

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Vicat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of SDCVF stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. Vicat has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.01.
Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicat (SDCVF)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.