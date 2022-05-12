ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Acquires $2,705,100.00 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 195,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,452. The company has a market cap of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter worth $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

