ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. ViewRay shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 52,016 shares.

Specifically, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

