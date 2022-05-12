VIG Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,383.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,383.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000241 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

