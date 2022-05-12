Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of VFF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

