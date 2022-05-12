Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of VFF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 3.05.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.
Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
