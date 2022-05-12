Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555,385 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 159.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 271,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

