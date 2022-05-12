Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,395.88 ($17.21).

VTY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,218 ($15.02) to GBX 1,207 ($14.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.25) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

VTY traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 782 ($9.64). The company had a trading volume of 991,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 920.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,248.05).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

