Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COCO traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 918,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

