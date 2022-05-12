Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded up 223.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $179,448.44 and approximately $811.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00588567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,109.04 or 1.97039870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.37 or 0.06775415 BTC.

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

