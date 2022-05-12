Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.12. 2,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

